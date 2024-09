Zelensky, 'andrò al Forum Ambrosetti, vedrò Meloni'

epa11473728 A handout photo made available by Chigi Palace Press Office shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during their meeting at the end of the working sessions during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2024 (issued 12 July 2024). The 75th Anniversary NATO Summit takes place in Washington, DC, from 09 to 11 July 2024. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES