Zelensky, altri 49 prigionieri ucraini sono tornati a casa

epa11598531 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Lithuania's President Nauseda, Croatia's Prime Minister Plenkovic and Latvia's Prime Minister Silina in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 September 2024. The Lithuanian president, Croatian prime minister and Latvian prime minister arrived in Ukraine to take part in the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv and meet with senior Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO