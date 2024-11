Zelensky, 'alleanza Pyongyang-Mosca porta a destabilizzazione'

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers remarks while meeting with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy also met with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier in the day, Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)