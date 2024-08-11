Zelensky ai partner, 'via i limiti alla nostra difesa'
epa11525678 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to servicemen next to an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter F-16 jet during a ceremony to mark Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 04 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Zelensky emphasized that the number of F-16 aircraft and trained pilots is still insufficient, as the country waits for additional fighters from partner countries. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 11 AGO - "Per fermare veramente il terrore russo, abbiamo bisogno non solo di un vero e proprio scudo aereo che protegga tutte le nostre città e comunità, ma anche di soluzioni forti da parte dei nostri partner, soluzioni che eliminino le restrizioni alle nostre azioni difensive", lo scrive su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. "Quando la capacità a lungo raggio dell'Ucraina non avrà più limiti, questa guerra avrà sicuramente un limite: avvicineremo davvero la sua giusta fine", aggiunge il leader ucraino.
