Zelensky ai partner, 'via i limiti alla nostra difesa'

epa11525678 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to servicemen next to an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter F-16 jet during a ceremony to mark Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 04 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Zelensky emphasized that the number of F-16 aircraft and trained pilots is still insufficient, as the country waits for additional fighters from partner countries. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES