Zelensky, 'a Zaporizhzhia un morto e 26 feriti'

epa11826398 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (not pictured) after their meeting at the prime minister's office in Warsaw, Poland, 15 January 2025. Their meeting takes place at the beginning of the Polish presidency of the EU Council, 'an important moment for Ukraine and Poland', Tusk said. EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT