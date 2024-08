Zelensky, 43.000 missili russi su Ucraina da inizio guerra

epa11562816 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint prss conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte (not pictured) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2024. Duda and Simonyte arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials as Ukraine marks its declaration of independence of 1991. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 60945