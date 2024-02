Zelensky, '31mila gli ucraini uccisi sul campo di battaglia'

epa11174893 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a a joint press conference with the Danish prime minister after their meeting at Potocki Palace in Lviv, Ukraine, 23 February 2024. The Danish prime minister and the Danish defense minister announced in a press conference on 22 February that Denmark's is entering a ten-year agreement with Ukraine on continued military support and the security situation in Europe. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT