Zelensky, '27 morti e 100 feriti negli attacchi in Ucraina'
epa11466554 Ukrainians working at the site of a rocket strike on the 'Okhmadyt' children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2024 amid the undoing Russian invasion. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure and the children's hospital. At least seven people were killed and 25 injured as result of shelling in Kyiv according to the State Emergency Service report. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
ROMA, 08 LUG - Il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky ha affermato che a seguito dell'attacco missilistico russo contro l'Ucraina dell'8 luglio finora sono morte 27 persone e più di 100 sono rimaste ferite. Lo riporta Ukrainska Pravda. "Oggi la Russia ha colpito molte città dell'Ucraina: Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, città della regione di Donetsk. Ha colpito, in particolare, un ospedale pediatrico, uno dei più importanti non solo per il nostro Paese, ma per l'intera nostra regione" e "attualmente più di 100 persone sono rimaste ferite, 27 sono rimaste uccise da questo attacco", ha detto in conferenza stampa a Varsavia.
