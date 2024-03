Zardari giura da nuovo presidente del Pakistan

epa11209355 A view of the president house building after the victory of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 09 March 2024. Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has secured his second term as President of Pakistan after a successful election process on 09 March. Zardari garnered 255 votes from a joint session of the parliament and four provincial assemblies, surpassing Achakzai who received 119 votes in total from the Senate and National Assembly. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD