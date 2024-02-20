Yemen, Houthi designano ufficialmente Usa e Uk come paesi nemici

epa11166258 A Houthi police vehicle drives past a banner depicting the top leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, as it patrols a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for a new missile attack on UK-registered cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The attack came just a day after the US forces launched five strikes on Houthi targets, including an unmanned underwater vessel. The US designation of Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' came into effect on 16 February, due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023. The US Department of Defense announced in December 2023 a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB