Yellen, 'la crescita globale è più forte del previsto'
epa11131803 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2024. Yellen said there was improved GDP growth under President Biden, as well as a sustained inflation decline. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
SAN PAOLO, 27 FEB - "Nell'ultimo anno la crescita globale è stata resiliente e più forte di quanto previsto". Lo ha detto la segretaria del Tesoro americano Yellen, in una conferenza stampa a San Paolo.
