Wsj, 'solo 50 ostaggi ancora in vita, 66 sarebbero morti'
epa11384188 Protesters carrying Israeli flags take to the streets to call on the Israeli cabinet to sign a hostage deal and hold early elections during a demonstration outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 June 2024. According to the Israeli military, 125 Israeli hostages are still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The protest comes a day after an announcement by US President Biden on 31 May urging Israel and Hamas to accept a new deal for a permanent ceasefire that includes ending the military operations in Gaza and the return of the Israeli hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 20 GIU - Gli ostaggi rapiti da Hamas il 7 ottobre ancora in vita a Gaza potrebbero essere solo 50, un numero inferiore rispetto a ciò che sembra ritenere Israele. Lo hanno riferito al Wall Street Journal mediatori dei negoziati e un funzionario americano che ha familiarità con le informazioni che hanno gli Stati Uniti. Questa stima, che si basa in parte anche su dati dell'intelligence israeliana, è che 66 persone tenute in cattività nella Striscia potrebbero essere morte, ossia 25 in più di quanto Israele ha valutato pubblicamente.
