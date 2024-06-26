Wsj, 'accuse totalmente inventate contro Gershkovich'

epa11438406 WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage prior to a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, Yekaterinburg, Russia, 26 June 2024. Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist of The Wall Street Journal covering Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg on 29 March 2023. The Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. He is charged with espionage under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years. EPA/STRINGER