Wsj, accordo ostaggi improbabile entro fine mandato Biden
epaselect epa11601461 A demonstrator holds a stained Israeli flag as families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters block Namir main road during a protest calling for a ceasefire and for the release of the Israeli hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 13 September 2024. According to the Israeli military, 101 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead by the IDF. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 20 SET - Diversi alti funzionari statunitensi hanno ammesso che un accordo di cessate il fuoco e di rilascio degli ostaggi tra Israele e Hamas è improbabile prima della fine del mandato del presidente Joe Biden: "Nessun accordo è imminente. Non c'è certezza che verrà mai fatto", ha affermato una delle fonti parlando al Wall Street Journal.
