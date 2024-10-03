Wp, Usa-Europa al lavoro per limitare risposta di Israele a Iran
epaselect epa11637597 A woman walks past the wreckage of an Iranian ballistic missile where a sticker reading "happy new year" was placed after the crash, outside the city of Arad, southern Israel, 02 October 2024. According to the Israeli military, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel in the evening of 01 October, with alert sirens sounding across the country. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 03 OTT - La Casa Bianca sta lavorando per limitare la risposta israeliana all'attacco missilistico dell'Iran: funzionari Usa ed europei temono che danneggiare obiettivi economici di Teheran provocando un'escalation. Lo scrive il Washington Post specificando che il presidente Joe Biden sta cercando in tutti i modi di evitare una guerra totale in Medio Oriente.
