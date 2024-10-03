Wp, Usa-Europa al lavoro per limitare risposta di Israele a Iran

epaselect epa11637597 A woman walks past the wreckage of an Iranian ballistic missile where a sticker reading "happy new year" was placed after the crash, outside the city of Arad, southern Israel, 02 October 2024. According to the Israeli military, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel in the evening of 01 October, with alert sirens sounding across the country. EPA/ABIR SULTAN