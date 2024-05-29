Wp, Trump, 'da presidente avrei bombardato Mosca'
epa11375418 Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives to attend his hush money trial at the at the Supreme Court of the State of New York in New York, USA, 28 May 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/Andrew Kelly / POOL
AA
ROMA, 29 MAG - A un incontro con alcuni dei principali finanziatori statunitensi della campagna elettorale, in un lussuoso hotel di New York, Donald Trump ha detto esplicitamente che se fosse stato presidente lui "avrebbe bombardato Mosca e Pechino se la Russia avesse invaso l'Ucraina o la Cina avesse invaso Taiwan", suscitando molta sorpresa nei suoi interlocutori. Lo riferisce il Washington Post.
