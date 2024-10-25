Wp non sosterrà né Trump né Harris al voto 2024
epa11597568 Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump (L) and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris during a presidential debate hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA 10 September 2024. The 90 minute event is the only planned debate between the two candidates in the 2024 presidential election. EPA/DEMETRIUS FREEMAN / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 25 OTT - Il Washington Post annuncia che non sosterrà Harris o Trump nelle elezioni americane.
