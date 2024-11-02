Wp, 'l'Iran attaccherà Israele nei prossimi giorni'

epa11693654 People drive past an anti-Israeli and US billboard depicting an Israeli soldier receiving military supplies from the US with the title 'American rabid dog' at Tehran's Valiasr Square, in Tehran, Iran, 28 October 2024. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on 27 October 2024, that Israel's strike on Iran should neither be exaggerated nor underestimated. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on 26 October 2024 that the Israeli Army, Tsahal, conducted precise strikes on military targets in Iran. According to the Iran Air Defense Force, the Israeli attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH