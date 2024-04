Wp, Kiev potrebbe ricevere armi in meno di una settimana

epa11284582 Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, 17 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 17 people were killed and 60 others injured, including three children, following a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) said, adding that a search and rescue operation was ongoing. A social infrastructure facility, a hospital, and several residential high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the morning rocket attack in Chernihiv, north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. EPA/SERHII OLEXANDROV