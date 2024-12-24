Wp, 'Biden valuta nuove sanzioni contro la Russia'
epa11781226 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event at the US Department of Labor in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2024. Biden is honoring the nation's labor history, including Frances Perkins, the fourth Secretary of Labor, and highlighting the steps that his administration has taken to strengthen America's workforce. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 24 DIC - Joe Biden sta valutando nuove significative sanzioni contro il settore energetico russo nelle sue ultime settimane alla Casa Bianca nel tentativo di infliggere un duro colpo al presidente Vladimir Putin. Lo riporta il Washington Post citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali le sanzioni potrebbero anche rafforzare Donald Trump nelle trattative con Putin per mettere fine alla guerra in Ucraina.
