World Central Kitchen, 7 i nostri dipendenti morti a Gaza

epa11255093 Clothes of members of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) are seen inside their destroyed car along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least four people from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be a British, a Polish and an Australian citizen, while the nationality of the fourth victim was still unknown. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER