World Central Kitchen, 7 i nostri dipendenti morti a Gaza
epa11255093 Clothes of members of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) are seen inside their destroyed car along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least four people from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be a British, a Polish and an Australian citizen, while the nationality of the fourth victim was still unknown. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
WASHINGTON, 02 APR - La Ong World Central Kitchen afferma che 7 dei suoi dipendenti sono stati uccisi nell'attacco israeliano a Gaza e comunica la sospensione delle sue attività nella regione dopo l'accaduto. "World Central Kitchen è sconvolta nel confermare che sette membri della nostra squadra sono stati uccisi a Gaza in un attacco dell'Idf", ha comunicato in una nota la Ong di base negli Stati Uniti, aggiungendo che le vittime "provenivano da Australia, Polonia, Regno Unito, un cittadino con doppia nazionalità americana e canadese e un palestinese".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti