Wilders, 'sì a gruppo unico in Ue con Salvini e Meloni'

epa11359675 Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders speaks during a debate on the final report of informateurs Richard van Zwol and Elbert Dijkgraaf on forming new Dutch government in the House of Representatives in the Hague, the Netherlands, 22 May 2024. Under their guidance, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB parties have reached a final agreement to form a right-wing cabinet, after almost six months of negotiations. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT