Week end primaverile con sole, qualche pioggia e clima mite

epa11127460 A rainbow appears over the 18th hole during what should have been the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, 04 February 2024. Due to safety concerns caused by high winds and rain, the final round was postponed with hopes of rescheduling on 05 February. EPA/MICHAEL FIALA