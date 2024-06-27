Weber, 'fondamentale includere l'Italia sulle nomine Ue'
epa11400933 CSU's top candidate in the European elections, the EPP Group Chairman in the European Parliament Manfred Weber reacts on stage at European Parliament Hemicycle during the European election electoral evening in Brussels, Belgium, 09 June 2024. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. Members of the European Parliament met for the last time of the legislature in plenary session in Strasbourg on 25 April 2024. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
BRUXELLES, 27 GIU - "L'Italia è paese del G7, è un paese leader nell'Unione Europea. Apprezzo molto tutto il contributo del governo italiano sotto la guida di Antonio Tajani e Giorgia Meloni ed è per questo che ritengo fondamentale per l'Ue" che vi sia un "processo inclusivo" sulle nomine Ue che "tenga conto anche degli interessi italiani". Lo ha detto il presidente dei Popolari Ue, Manfred Weber, al suo arrivo al pre-vertice del Ppe.
