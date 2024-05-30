Wck sospende le sue attività a Rafah per attacchi Israele

epa11259982 (FILE) - Clothes of members of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) inside their destroyed car along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024 (reissued 05 April 2024). On 07 October 2023, Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Six months later, and after more than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF); the conflict continues with what the UN agencies described as a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and high political tensions in Israel. The UN Security Council passed a resolution on 25 March demanding an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. But with Ramadan soon over, both Gazans and relatives of Israelis taken hostage in the October attacks are unsure when this latest flare-up of a long term conflict will really end. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET