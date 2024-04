Wck,serve inchiesta indipendente su morte operatori a Gaza

epa11259412 People place candles and flowers during a commemoration of late Polish volunteer Damian Sobol in Volunteers' Alley at the Main Railway Station in Przemysl, Poland, 04 April 2024. Sobol, a member of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) team and resident of Przemysl, died on 01 April 2024 in a rocket attack by Israeli forces on a humanitarian convoy delivering food in the Gaza Strip. In addition to the Pole, six more aid workers were killed in the rocket attack, and the organization suspended its activities in the Gaza Strip. EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT