Washington Post, 'Biden parlerà domani alla nazione'

epa11490917 Glenn Boyce holds a sign thanking US President Joe Biden after Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 July 2024. Joe Biden on 21 July announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he would not seek re-election in November 2024, and endorsed Harris to be the Democrats' new nominee. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO