Walz, 'Harris lotta per il popolo americano'

epa11530669 (FILE) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivers remarks to the news media following a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 July 2024 (reissued 06 August 2024). US Vice President Kamala Harris on 06 August announced in Instagram post that she has picked Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate in the presidential election. EPA/SHAWN THEW