Wall Street apre in rialzo, Dj +0,25%, Nasdaq +0,07%
epaselect epa09196989 An exterior view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2021. The Dow Jones industrial average went up over 500 points on 13 May morning after three days of losses this week. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NEW YORK, 08 LUG - Wall Street apre positiva. Il Dow Jones sale dello 0,25% a 39.479,16 punti, il Nasdaq avanza dello 0,07% a 18.367,26 punti mentre lo S&P 500 mette a swgno un progresso dello 0,12% a 5.627,75 punti.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti