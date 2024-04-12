Wall Street apre in calo, Dj -0,58%, Nasdaq -0,78%
epa11173613 A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of trading day in New York, New York, USA, on 22 February 2024. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs today. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
WASHINGTON, 12 APR - Wall Street apre negativa. Il Dow Jones scende dello 0,58% a 38.236,36 punti, il Nasdaq lascia lo 0,78%% a 16.313,77 punti mentre lo S&P 500 perde lo 0,59% a 5.168,26 punti.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti