Wall Street apre contrastata, Dj -0,12%, Nasdaq +0,65%
epa11733263 A person lies under a jacket at the intersection of Wall Street and Broad Street across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, in New York, New York, USA, 21 November 2024. Economic advisors to the incoming Trump administration and congressional Republicans have reportedly discussed widespread cuts to federal government spending, including possible reductions in social safety net programs including food stamps and welfare programs. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
WASHINGTON, 02 DIC - Wall Street apre contrastata. Il Dow Joones lascia lo 0,12% a 44.858,62 punti, il Nasdaq guadagna lo 0,65% 19.342,30 punti e lo S&P 500 avanza dello 0,19% a 6.043,71 punti.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti