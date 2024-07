Wafa, 'una donna e un 15enne uccisi a Tulkarem da Israele'

epa11447864 Palestinians carry the body of Saed Al Jaber, a Tulkarem brigade leader, during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli military strike in Nour Shams camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 30 June 2024. At least one person was killed and five others injured, including two seriously injured, in an Israeli bombing in Nour Shams camp, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH