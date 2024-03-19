Wafa, raid israeliano su Rafah provoca 14 morti
epa11197492 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble after an Israeli air strike at the Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 03 March 2024. More than 30,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 19 MAR - Attacchi aerei israeliani hanno colpito due case e un appartamento a Rafah, nel sud di Gaza, provocando la morte di almeno 14 persone, tra cui donne e bambini, e molti feriti. Lo riferisce l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa. In dettaglio il raid ha preso di mira i quartieri di Musabah, Khirbet Al-Adas e Al-Jeneina.
