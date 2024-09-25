Wafa, diversi civili uccisi in raid su Gaza
epa11613395 Internally displaced Palestinians stand amidst the rubble as they inspect the damage on their tents following an overnight Israeli strike in the vicinity of the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 September 2024. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 25 SET - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa riferisce che "diversi civili sono stati uccisi e altri sono rimasti feriti oggi dopo che gli aerei da guerra dell'occupazione israeliana hanno preso di mira vaste aree della Striscia di Gaza". Lo scrive il Guardian. L'agenzia aggiunge che gli israeliani hanno aperto il fuoco verso le aree occidentali della Striscia di Gaza" e che i terreni a est di Khan Younis sono stati presi di mira dagli aerei. Le affermazioni non sono state verificate in modo indipendente, sottolinea il Guardian.
