Wafa, diversi civili uccisi in raid su Gaza

epa11613395 Internally displaced Palestinians stand amidst the rubble as they inspect the damage on their tents following an overnight Israeli strike in the vicinity of the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 September 2024. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD