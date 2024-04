Wafa, 'attacco di coloni, un morto in Cisgiordania'

epa11274341 Palestinian armed militants patrol an alleyway during the funeral of Mohhamed Shahmawe (not pictured), one of the two people killed during an Israeli raid, at Al Farea refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas, 12 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, two Palestinians were shot dead and four others wounded in an early morning raid on 12 April on the West Bank city of Tubas. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH