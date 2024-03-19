Wafa, altri otto morti in un bombardamento a Jabalia
epa10953008 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble following Israeli airstrikes on Al Falouja in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 01 November 2023. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 19 MAR - Le forze armate israeliane hanno bombardato una casa a Jabalia, nel nord di Gaza, uccidendo almeno otto palestinesi. Lo riferisce l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa. Tra le vittime ci sono anche dei bambini e ci sono anche alcuni feriti. La casa - che apparteneva ad un'unica famiglia - è stata completamente distrutta. L'attacco a Jabalia è avvenuto nelle stesse ore di un bombardamento a Rafah che ha provocato almeno 14 morti.
