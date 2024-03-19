Wafa, altri otto morti in un bombardamento a Jabalia

epa10953008 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble following Israeli airstrikes on Al Falouja in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 01 November 2023. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER