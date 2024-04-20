Wafa, 'almeno 10 morti in raid aerei israeliani a Rafah'
epa11289602 Palestinians search for victims of the Radwan family under the rubble after an Israeli air strike struck their home in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 19 April 2024. According to the Kuwait Hospital, eight people were killed in the air strike. More than 33,900 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 20 APR - Almeno 10 persone, tra cui sei bambini, sono state uccise in attacchi aerei notturni contro la città di Rafah: lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa. Fonti mediche hanno riferito che aerei da guerra israeliani hanno preso di mira una casa appartenente alla famiglia Radwan, nel quartiere Tal Al-Sultan della città di Rafah, a sud della Striscia di Gaza, provocando la morte di nove persone, tra cui sei bambini e donne. Contemporaneamente, un civile è rimasto ucciso nel bombardamento di una casa a est della città di Rafah.
