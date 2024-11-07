Wafa, 8 palestinesi uccisi da raid israeliani a Gaza

epa11600143 Internally displaced Palestinian people at the UNRWA-run school-turned-shelter of al-Jaouni, a day after the structure was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Al-Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 12 September 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in the strike. The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said at least six of their workers were among the victims. The Israeli military stated that it conducted a 'precise strike' on militants operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER