Wafa, 6 palestinesi uccisi in raid israeliano a Gaza

epa11711013 Relatives mourn their loved ones at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli airstrike near displaced people's tents, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 09 November, 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike near the tents of displaced people in the west of Khan Yunis. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD