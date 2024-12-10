Wafa, '25 civili uccisi da raid israeliani a nord Gaza'

epa11201775 A view shows smoke rising after Israeli airstrikes on Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli side in southern Israel, 06 March 2024. More than 30,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN