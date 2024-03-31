Wafa, '13 palestinesi uccisi in raid su zona di Khan Yunis'
epa11220389 A man looks at the rubble of the Hamad towers after they were destroyed in an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 14 March 2024. More than 31,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 31 MAR - Almeno 13 palestinesi sono rimasti uccisi nelle ultime ore in bombardamenti compiuti dalle forze israeliane con aerei e artiglieria a Khan Yunis, nel sud della Strsicia di Gaza: lo scrive l'agenzia palestinese Wafa. Di questi, 11 sono morti per un bombardamento di artiglieria nella cittadina di Bani Suheila, a est di Khan Yunis, mentre a ovest, nell'area di Al-Mawasi sono morte una donna e sua figlia. I bombardamenti, scrive la Wafa, hanno preso di mira anche Gaza City.
