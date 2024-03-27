Wafa, 11 palestinesi uccisi in raid israeliano a Rafah
epa11244065 Northern Gaza displaced Palestinians from the Abu Nuqira family inspect their home after an Israeli air strike, in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 March 2024. More than 32,200 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 27 MAR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa riferisce che 11 civili sono stati uccisi e altri sono rimasti feriti in un attacco aereo israeliano contro la casa della famiglia Dhair nella città di Rafah, nella Striscia di Gaza. Un aereo da caccia israeliano, secondo Wafa, ha preso di mira anche una casa appartenente alla famiglia al-Hamayda a Rafah, provocando diversi feriti tra i suoi residenti.
