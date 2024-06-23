Wafa, '10 palestinesi uccisi in raid di Israele a Gaza centro'
epa11419485 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike, at al-Nuseirat refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
(ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, 23 GIU - L'agenzia Wafa - che cita fonti a Gaza - ha riferito di "10 palestinesi uccisi in raid" israeliani su una casa nel quartiere di Sabra a Gaza City e su un'altra a nord del campo profughi di Nuseirat, sempre nel centro della Striscia. Fonti mediche locali parlano invece di 8 morti. L'esercito israeliano non ancora commentato il fatto. (ANSAmed).
