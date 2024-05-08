Von der Leyen, non ci piacciono le sovvenzioni cinesi
epa11324091 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the inauguration of the 16th European Economic Congress (EEC) at the International Congress Center in Katowice, Poland, 07 May 2024. The European Economic Congress from 07 to 09 May 2024 'will feature a number of innovations that will not only raise the event's profile, but also develop the strongest assets of the EEC brand', the EEC describes the meeting on its website. EPA/MICHAL MEISSNER POLAND OUT
AA
BERLINO, 08 MAG - "A noi piace la competizione leale. Quello che non ci piace è quando accade che la Cina con massicce sovvenzioni provoca danni alla nostra industria dell'auto. Leale competizione sì, ma dumping no. Questo non lo vogliamo". Lo ha detto Ursula von der Leyen, capolista del PPE alle europee, intervenendo al Parteitag della Cdu a Berlino.
