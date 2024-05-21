Von der Leyen, 'dazi Usa? Sulla Cina nostro approccio diverso'
epa11338991 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 May 2024. The summit takes place from 14-15 May at the Royal Danish Playhouse and is held for the seventh time. 'This year's summit will delve into the intricate dynamics between technology, democracy, and freedom with the unwavering advocates dedicated to preserving these fundamental principles', the organizers describe the meeting on their website. EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK OUT
AA
BRUXELLES, 21 MAG - "Condividiamo alcune preoccupazioni dei nostri partner ma abbiamo un approccio più fatto su misura" al contesto europeo. Lo ha detto la presidente della Commissione uscente Ursula von der Leyen rispondendo a una domanda sulla linea dura degli Usa sui dazi ai prodotti cinesi, nel corso del dibattito elettorale ospitato da Bruegel e Financial Times. "La nostra sicurezza economica deriva sicuramente dalla competitività. Dobbiamo sviluppare uno strumento che difenda l'Ue nel commercio internazionale", ha sottolineato von der Leyen.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti