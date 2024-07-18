Von der Leyen conferma impegno, taglio emissioni 90% al 2024
epa11484849 Outgoing European Commission President and candidate for re-election Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs will vote on Von der Leyen's nomination for Commission President on 18 July. If she is elected, she will serve as European Commission President for the next five years. If she does not get the required majority, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate within one month. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
ROMA, 18 LUG - "L'obiettivo di tagliare le emissioni di gas serra del 90% entro il 2040 sarà scritto nella nostra legge Ue sul clima". Lo ha confermato la presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen, pronunciando il suo discorso programmatico al Parlamento europeo per la riconferma alla guida della Commissione Ue.
