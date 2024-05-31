Von der Leyen,bene roadmap su Gaza 'approccio realistico'
(ANSA - BRUXELLES, 01 GIU - La presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen ha accolto con favore la roadmap israeliana verso un cessate il fuoco a Gaza annunciata dal presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden affermando che si tratta di una "significativa opportunità" per porre fine alla guerra. "Concordo pienamente con Biden sul fatto che l'ultima proposta sia una significativa opportunità per andare verso la fine della guerra e delle sofferenze dei civili a Gaza. Questo approccio in tre fasi è equilibrato e realistico. Ora ha bisogno del sostegno di tutte le parti", ha affermato von der Leyen sui social media. (ANSA.
