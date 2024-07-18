Von der Leyen, 'altri 5 anni, grazie per la fiducia'
epa11485366 Ursula von der Leyen smiles after being re-elected as European Commission President during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs re-elected Von der Leyen as European Commission President for the next five years. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
BRUXELLES, 18 LUG - "Altri 5 anni. Non so come esprimere quanto sono grata per la fiducia di tutti gli eurodeputati che hanno votato per me". Lo scrive Ursula von der Leyen su X dopo aver ottenuto il bis alla guida della Commissione europea. Nei prossimi minuti la presidente è attesa in conferenza stampa a Strasburgo.
