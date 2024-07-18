Von der Leyen, '41 voti sopra maggioranza, mostra fiducia'
epaselect epa11485343 Ursula von der Leyen reacts after being re-elected as European Commission President during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs re-elected Von der Leyen as European Commission President for the next five years. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
BRUXELLES, 18 LUG - "L'altra volta ho avuto 8 voti sopra la maggioranza, questa volta 41: è molto meglio. E lancia anche un messaggio di fiducia e testimonia il lavoro che abbiamo fatto insieme al Parlamento". Lo ha detto Ursula von der Leyen in conferenza stampa.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti