Voleva sparare a Trump, 'era un tentativo di assassinio'

epa11608337 Homeland Security officers guard the exit of the vehicle where is supposed to go Ryan Wesley Routh, identified as the suspect who was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at former President Trump at his golf course, outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and US Courthouse, in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 16 September 2024. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents find a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH