Voleva sparare a Trump, 'era un tentativo di assassinio'
epa11608337 Homeland Security officers guard the exit of the vehicle where is supposed to go Ryan Wesley Routh, identified as the suspect who was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at former President Trump at his golf course, outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and US Courthouse, in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 16 September 2024. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents find a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
NEW YORK, 23 SET - L'uomo arrestato vicino al campo da golf di Donald Trump a West Palm Beach ha lasciato una nota a un amico alcuni mesi fa che diceva: "Questo era un tentativo di assassinio". Lo riporta il Washington Post citando i documenti depositati in tribunale. Ryan Routh è stato arrestato il 15 settembre dopo che la canna del suo fucile è stata avvistata dal Secret Service che è intervenuto e lo ha messo in fuga. Routh è stato fermato poco dopo dalla polizia.
